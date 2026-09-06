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KZN Transport MEC to update on bus rapid system

  • KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma and eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba are expected to give progress on the long-awaited multi-billion rand bus rapid transport system in Durban.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @Go_Durban
SABC News

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma and eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba are expected to give an update on the long-awaited multi-billion-rand bus rapid transport system in Durban.

Government has spent R9 billion over the past 16 years on the Go Durban project.

The Go Durban bus service is a 2010 legacy project that has been marred by uncertainty for nearly two decades.

Infrastructure has been built, including dedicated lanes and bus stops linking the northern townships to the Pinetown area in the west, but buses are yet to get on the road.

The delays have been due to a number of issues, including prolonged negotiations with taxi operators.

The city is expected to provide a timeframe for the commencement of the project on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the City Council approved the project’s business and operational plans, which is seen as a major move towards the services finally kicking off.

 

 

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