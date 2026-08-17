KZN traditional healer denies involvement in ANCYL Gcabashe’s murder

KwaMashu traditional healer Khethukuthula Ncayiyana has denied allegations linking him to the 2020 murders of an ANC Youth League member and two Durban Metro Police officers.

The triple murder accused is applying for bail at the Hammarsdale Magistrate’s Court, west of Durban.

In a statement read out by his attorney, Ncayiyana says he was in Bloemfontein when ANC Youth League member Thamsanqa Gcabashe was killed. He further said he was in Johannesburg when Metro Police officers Lindokuhle Madonsela and Ndumiso Thusi were assassinated.

Gcabashe was shot dead outside his home in Hammarsdale while Madonsela and Thusi were gunned down inside a vehicle two weeks later. The State alleges Madonsela was targeted over claims that he was having an affair with Ncayiyana’s wife.

It says Ncayiyana first hired a private investigator to establish where Madonsela lived and worked, before allegedly hiring hitmen to kill him. The State further alleges that Gcabashe was killed by mistake after being mistaken for Madonsela, while Thusi was killed because he was with Madonsela at the time of the attack.

Ncayiyana disputes these allegations and maintains that he was not in the area when the killings took place.

X | @SABCNews | The case against traditional healer Khethukuthula Ncayiyana has been postponed to Friday for a bail application. https://t.co/89Ds0a459u pic.twitter.com/Lkv3JgMMX0