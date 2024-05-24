KZN to launch provincial results operations centre

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal’s Electoral Officer, Ntombifuthi Masinga, will today launch the provincial elections results operations centre at the Durban ICC.

Masinga, government and law enforcement officials are also expected to present a final briefing on the province’s state of readiness for next week’s polls.

KwaZulu-Natal has over 5.7 million people on the voters roll in this 7th general election.

The province lies only second to Gauteng in terms of this number.

The provincial results operations centre will not only house senior leaders from the province’s political parties, key government departments and media, but critically, the Electoral Commission’s data capturing team.

They will work from the close of voting stations to start counting process the across the province.

Volunteers

Meanwhile, the African National Congress says it has deployed almost 200 000 volunteers in a bid to reach all parts of the province.

Details in the report below: