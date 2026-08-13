KZN sugarcane farmers welcome recent rains

Sugarcane farmers in KwaZulu-Natal have welcomed the recent rains after a prolonged dry spell.

But they warn that extreme weather conditions could still threaten other farming and livestock operations.

The South African Farmers Development Association (SAFDA) Executive Chairman, Dr Siyabonga Madlala, says farmers are watching weather conditions closely as more rain and colder weather are predicted in parts of the country.

“For sugarcane farmers is always welcome. In fact, we didn’t see much rain in this inclement weather, as you’ve indicated, as we would have wanted to, because we’ve been hit by a dry spell, probably as you’ve heard, there’s an El Niño that they [are] picking up. Our experts are indicating we’re getting very minimal rainfall because of that El Niño.”

“So, we’ve been dry, very dry. The coastal belt of KwaZulu-Natal has been very dry. Every farmer has been praying for rain. We see that there’s been a cold front and that cold front has brought about some rain, but it’s not enough,” explains Dr Madlala.

Below is the full interview with Dr Siyabonga Madlala