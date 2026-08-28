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KZN South Coast positions coastline as fishing, tourism destination

  • FILE | The Durban beachfront.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @eThekwiniMunicipality
Hoosen Ebrahim

The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is positioning its 120-kilometre coastline as a major fishing and coastal tourism destination.

From Scottburgh to Port Edward, the region offers rock and surf angling, deep-sea fishing and year-round opportunities for recreational and sport anglers.

Popular launch sites include Umkomaas, Rocky Bay, Pennington and Shelly Beach, with species such as yellowfin tuna, king mackerel, dorado and marlin.

South Coast Tourism CEO Dr. Vusumuzi Sibiya says, “The KZN South Coast, the area, the entire 120-kilometre coastline, is classified as a Blue Flag, for the entire KZN South Coast. But most importantly, it is actually a fantastic fishing destination throughout the year. So, it does not necessarily mean it has to be in the winter season. So, it’s ideal for all seasons.”

PODCAST| KZN South Coast promotes 120km coastline as premier fishing and coastal tourism destination:

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