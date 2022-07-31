KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have launched a manhunt for a group of attackers who opened fire at people at a tuckshop in Mariannhill, west of Durban, killing six people and wounding another.

The attack occurred early on Saturday evening. Initial police investigations indicate that three of the deceased could have been the target of the attack.

Among the people killed are the tuck shop owner, his two sons and a person who was waiting to see a traditional healer.

“It is alleged that 19:30, a group of unknown men opened fire at people who were at a tuck shop in Marianhill killing six men aged between 30 and 65 years old,” notes Brigadier Jay Naicker from the office of the provincial commissioner in KZN.

“It is alleged that 19:30, a group of unknown men opened fire at people who were at a tuckshop in Marianhill killing six men aged between 30 and 65 years old,” adds Naicker.

Video: Six shot and killed in shooting at Mariannhill in Kwazulu-Natal

This attack comes three weeks after two gunmen stormed a tavern in Sweetwaters at Pietermaritzburg killing four people, and wounding another eight.