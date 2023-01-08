The South African Weather Services says sunny days are set to return to KwaZulu-Natal next week. Over a hundred milliliters of rain fell across KwaZulu-Natal in the last two days.

An eight-year-old girl is still missing after she was swept away by the Umsunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

The weather forecaster, Odirile Modipa, says, “Going forward, we are looking at a clearing in the weather. We only have a 30 percent chance of showers and thundershowers for today, clearing from the east tomorrow, and we only have a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers in the western parts of KZN. We are expecting these conditions to last for the rest of the week. In the next 7 days, its a general good weather from now onwards.”

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) says mop up operations have started following two days of heavy rains.

The disaster management and technical teams across KwaZulu-Natal province have commenced with cleaning up and fixing technical faults after the heavy down pours on Thursday and Friday while two people are in hospital and another is reported missing.

Over 20 people at Cato Manor in Mayville, Durban were displaced following damage to their informal homes. In Umsinga, a house collapsed injuring two people. Both are recovering in hospital.

COGTA provincial spokesperson for KwaZulu Natal, Nonala Ndlovu, says they were able to curb greater destruction and loss due to prior safety measures.

“The swift action in communicating the imminent risk prevented a more significant negative impact of the situation. The department of COGTA KZN wishes to acknowledge the work put in by all teams in ensuring that the residents of the province remain safe.”

Bongani Gema is monitoring the impact of disruptive rains on low-lying areas in KwaZulu-Natal