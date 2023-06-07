The Kokstad Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal has sentenced a self-proclaimed prophet Lucky Khumalo to two terms of life imprisonment after he was found guilty on two counts of rape.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says in 2017, Khumalo lured two girls aged 15 and 16 years old to his house after telling them that someone was bewitching them.

“The Kokstad Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) pulled out all stops in investigating the matter. When Khumalo realised that the police were hot on his heels, he fled to Gauteng Province. He committed other crimes in Gauteng and later fled to Kwakhiliva in the South Coast, where he hid for a few days before the police pounced on him. Shrewd investigative work condemned him to prison for the rest of his life,” explains Netshiunda.