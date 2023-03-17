The KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka is expected to brief the media in iLembe, north of Durban on Friday morning, on the safety measures that will be put in place ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown on Monday.

The party says it will hold protests across the country against the rolling blackouts and to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is also expected to be at the briefing.

Hlomuka is also expected to reflect on the damage that some members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) caused during their strike.

