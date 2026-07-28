KZN rolls out AARTO notices as trucks are impounded on N3

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport will on Tuesday issue the province’s first electronically generated Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) infringement notice.

The move forms part of the province’s readiness to implement the AARTO demerit points system.

Under the system, motorists who accumulate more than 15 demerit points face having their driver’s licence suspended.

A third suspension will result in the cancellation of the licence.

Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the province is ready to implement the system.

“We are ready as the province of KwaZulu-Natal to administer AARTO. AARTO is very important not only in terms of a demerit point system but also to strengthen our road safety campaign. The MEC will actually be reflecting on key aspects of the implementation of AARTO here in KwaZulu-Natal.”

AARTO Demerit System | Verification, Suspension and Corruption proof

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Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal transport authorities have intensified road safety enforcement, impounding 11 trucks and arresting a driver for allegedly speeding on the N3.

Inspectors uncovered several traffic violations during an operation that began over the weekend, including worn tyres, fraudulent roadworthiness certificates, overloaded vehicles and trucks operating without the required permits.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has warned that operators who fail to comply with road traffic regulations will face action.

Sibiya says the operation targeted freight companies suspected of operating at night to avoid enforcement.

“What the MEC Siboniso Duma has indicated is that the #Menzani liaison operation, you know, began at the crack of dawn, targeting certain freight companies that are deliberately operating at night to avoid detection. We found trucks with worn-out tyres, without transport permits, with fraudulent roadworthiness certificates, and others with cargo that exceeded standard legal size or the weight threshold.”