Robbers lure Mariannhill residents on social media

KwaZulu-Natal police have cautioned residents in the Mariannhill area west of Durban about a robbery gang that lure victims via social media to purchase electronic equipment.

Once the victims arrive at the meeting point they are taken to an abandoned house in the Oakland area where they are held at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings and cash is withdrawn from their accounts.

Police spokesperson Carmen Rhynes says one suspect believed to be part of this gang has been arrested.

“Investigations are underway to find the outstanding suspects and recover further stolen property. The suspects will also be linked to other similar cases.”

The police have appealed to victims of such crimes to open a case and for existing complainants to contact the Marianhill detectives.

Ethekwini District Commissioner, Major General Makhosazana Victoria Kheswa says, “I’m pleased with the arrests thus far and I am expecting more arrests to follow shortly.”

