KZN residents warned of dangerous weather with damaging winds, rain

KwaZulu-Natal residents are being cautioned ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions on Friday, with damaging winds and rainfall expected across most parts of the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in the South, including areas south of Underberg and Pietermaritzburg.

Forecasters are also warning of heavy showers, thundershowers and dangerous sea conditions along the coast.

Yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms

Area: Southern parts of KwaZulu Natal

Validity: Friday, 04 September 2026#saws #WeatherOutlook #Warning #spring pic.twitter.com/RWkWoXYh2P — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 3, 2026

South African Weather Service forecaster, Masego Nhlapo, says wind speeds could reach up to 90 kilometres an hour.

“We do have a low-pressure system just southeast of the country as well as a high ridge behind it. So, we have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. And this is also supported by an upper-cutoff low. So, we do have a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over the southern parts of KZN. And considering that we have an upper-cutoff low, which is known for strong winds as well, we do have a yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds,” says Nhlapo.

SA Weather Report | 04 September 2026: