KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to use water sparingly as dam levels continue to drop in the province.

This week the world observes the importance of water during World Water Week.

Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Senzo Mzila says: “The province’s water supply remains at low levels as a result of the drought that continues to affect large parts of the province. Currently, the average water levels in dams are at 56.7% which indicates that KZN is in a critical but stable place in terms of its water provision.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Uthukela District Municipality, Jabulani Mkhonza says the municipality has re-introduced water restrictions to manage the available water supply:

“Uthukela District Municipality has been compelled to reintroduce strict water restrictions with immediate effect to manager water supply. This is due to a lack of rain and rivers running dry. Filling up of swimming pools, using sprinkler systems and the watering of gardens will be restricted until further notice. We request that consumers fix water leaks at their premises and report water leaks outside their premises and to use water sparingly.”