The eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, is abuzz with activities as thousands of maidens wearing their colourful traditional attire prepare to present the reed before AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday.

Gallery | The reed dance,Umkhosi WoMhlanga, in KZN

Images by Skangiwe Mthiyane and Sandile Zikhali.

The ceremony was revived by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1984 as a way to fight social problems facing young girls, including teenage pregnancy and HIV/Aids.

The ceremony is the culmination of regular camps, during which positive values are instilled.These include lessons on womanhood, how to value themselves, and becoming independent adults.

King Misuzulu is expected to address the maidens at the ceremony.

2022 AmaZulu Reed Dance-Umkhosi Womhlanga at Enyokeni palace: 17 September 2022

Gallery images below: