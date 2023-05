KwaZulu-Natal has topped the list of the most murders committed in Quarter 4 of 2022/23, according to the crime stats released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday.

In the first three months of the year 2023, South Africa saw 6 289 murders reported nationally. Umlazi and Inanda are the areas where this crime is most prevalent.



src=”https://www.canva.com/design/DAFkYXmBrR4/view?embed” allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen” allow=”fullscreen”>





6289 PEOPLE MURDERED IN SOUTH AFRICA by SABC Digital News