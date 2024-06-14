IFP’s Thami Ntuli elected as new KZN Premier

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Thami Ntuli has been elected as KwaZulu-Natal’s new Premier.

This is after the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party, Democratic Alliance (DA) and National Freedom Party agreed to work together to govern the province. In the 29 May general elections, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party got the most votes in KwaZulu-Natal but without an outright majority.

For the first time since 2004, the IFP is back at the helm of KwaZulu-Natal. But this time, not on its own but through a coalition government.

Ntuli is the IFP’s provincial chairperson. He is also Mayor of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

In his first message to the provincial legislature, Ntuli said he is humbled.

“I’m humbled to be afforded this opportunity to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal. I’m also humbled by the way the sitting conducted itself today. It’s an important journey that we are starting today, joining the queue from those who have gone before us to try and make the life of people of KwaZulu-Natal better and of our country. I’m quite humbled, I will be serving the people of KwaZulu-Natal with integrity.”

Ntuli was voted in with 41 votes. The MK Party had nominated its member, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, who received 39 votes. Chiliza is also the current traditional deputy prime minister of the Zulu Royal household.

The ANC’s Nontembeko Boyce has been re-elected as Speaker, a role she has served in since 2019. This is despite unsuccessful objections by members of the MK Party and the EFF, calling for a re-vote, voicing concerns around the secrecy of the vote.

Boyce called on members to work together for the good of the people of the province.

“We have to work together for the good of the people of this province and also to fulfill the constitutional mandate. I am inviting all of us that we make the house an orderly house, a house that will be respected, not because we are friends, but because we differ when we have to differ, but we differ for the good of the people of the province and to achieve our constitutional mandate, but we work and deliver.”

The position of deputy speaker went to the DA’s Mmabatho Tembe. She has served as a member of the provincial legislature since 2021. Tembe says she will work for the empowerment of women and youth.

“As a young woman, this means so much to me. I will uphold this office so dearly and I will work for the province of KwaZulu-Natal that has put all of us here, and I work very closely with the honourable Speaker who has led this house tremendously previously and will do so in the 7th administration. I will uphold the constitution, which is verified important and to my heart, uphold young women, the youth, which is very important and my party that has entrusted me with such an important role.”

Ntuli is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday in Pietermaritzburg.