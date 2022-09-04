KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has requested an urgent meeting with Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke to discuss matters raised in the findings related to the province’s response to the April and May floods.

Maluleke said the snail’s pace response after the floods meant that the needs of the affected communities were not met within the prescribed deadline.

Spokesperson in the Office of the Premier, Gugu Sisilana says, “The KwaZulu-Natal office of the Premier also notes that the office of the Auditor General is yet to finalise the investigation and that the final findings will be included in the report that will be finalised later.”

“Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said given the serious nature of the findings and the call for the urgent response, the office of the premier believes that an engagement with the AG will be of great benefit and will enable the provincial government and all sector institutions in the province to respond adequately and comprehensively to all the issues of concern raised by Auditor General.”

Auditor-General’s report on social relief funds meant for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape floods:

AG Pleased with KZN Treasury:

Maluleke said they have identified some good practices that need to be built on when dealing with relief emergency funds in the country.

She said the establishment of oversight committees at different levels of government has been beneficial for the KwaZulu-Natal flood relief and recovery project.

She hailed the activities of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury which had a huge impact in reducing instances of procurement and funding irregularities in the province.

The AG said they have also been happy with the social relief funds distributed to distressed citizens in affected areas.

“We have also been very impressed with the social relief process where that sector headed more of the findings that we had in the context of the COVID-19 audit because they implemented the key controls that were necessary. We did not warrant too many invalid payments. When there are responsibilities from those that are in public institutions you do get a gradual strengthening of controls because now you have fewer instances of invalid payments and you still have delivery that is happening on time.”