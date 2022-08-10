KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier nominee, Nomusa Dube-Ncube is expected to be sworn in at a special sitting of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Monday.
Dube-Ncube was announced as the province’s preferred candidate following the resignation of Sihle Zikalala last week.
Speaking on Monday at the National Women’s Day commemoration in Richmond, Dube-Ncube explained how she plans to disrupt patriarchal politics and empower more women.
“It humbles me that a lot of people identify themselves in me and for along time we had a problem were a lot of women are not assertive because there have been pulled down a lot, but also they have been made to believe that they are not equal to the task so its been really great to accept that positive vibe from women,” says Dube-Ncube.
KZN Premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaks to SABC: