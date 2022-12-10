KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has launched a year-round programme in the province to combat gender based violence (GBV). This Saturday marks the end of the annual 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence campaign.

SABC radio station Ukhozi FM will take part in the programme launched in the Umzumbe municipality on the South Coast. This area was terrorised by two serial killers in the past 20 years. Dube-Ncube has called on people to to report gender based violence to the police.

The programme includes skills training in shelters for women, addressing toxic masculinity and activating ward committees to act against GBV.

