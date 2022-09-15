Women on the cabinets of several countries on the African continent, as well as women in business and academics, are expected to attend a conference in Durban, on Thursday, where they will be discussing what female leaders can do to attain greater gender equality, and sustain it.

They will also look at how women leaders can bring about change in their communities and what lessons women can learn from each other.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier (KZN), Nomusa Dube-Ncube is hosting the African Women leadership International Conference.

Some influential leaders in politics, government leaders and ministers are coming from countries like Liberia, Nigeria, Tanzania and the Republic of Cameroon.

The leaders will share strategies to advance gender equality.

