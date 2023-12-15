KZN Premier hoping for a solution in school feeding scheme saga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the provincial government and Pacina Retail are still busy with the legal processes about how much is owed to the company which had the tender for the school feeding scheme in the province when it collapsed in April this year.

Pacina opted out of the R2 billion tender at the end of April, after thousands of schools did not receive food stock, or received stock that was not edible.

Dube-Ncube says there are encouraging signs that the issue may be settled amicably.

She says the province will continue using the services of district distributors for the next three years to ensure stability. However, the district distributors do not have the same infrastructure as the initial company.

“They do not have as much infrastructure that you would have had through Pacina. Now, they’ve got to get vans and things to go and buy for themselves and lodge their invoices. You also need to help them as well with the administrative issues of you know invoicing and everything like that. So, it’s not ideal but it’s something that is good because it’s giving opportunities to SMME’s to learn these processes.”

Meanwhile, Dube-Ncube says everything is in place for the feeding scheme, for which R2.9 billion has been set aside – to run smoothly and provide meals to 2,4 million learners at more than 5 000 schools next year.

She says, “It further contributes to improvement of the livelihood of our poor communities through the creation of work opportunities. We are happy also to report that the program is very helpful to the communities because even during school holidays some learners are able to go to the schools and they are able to get food, even if they are not at school.”