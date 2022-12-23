KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says they are concerned over the closure of Umhlanga main beach north of Durban.

Flood damage to several sewage stations in the eThekwini municipality led to high E. coli levels at many of the city’s beaches in recent months.

Two days ago, the eThekwini Municipality’s update on the city’s beaches noted the closure of several beaches including, Umhlanga Main, Westbrook, Battery and eThekwini among others.

However, Dube-Ncube maintains that despite the current challenges, tourist numbers over the festive season have not dropped.

“We are not happy that Umhlanga beach is not open, and it is a reality that we had to say they had promised us that maybe before the end of the year… we are still hopeful. Indeed, we are worried that it might impact tourism but so far, the numbers of the people that are coming to KZN is not drastic as down for us. It is to find a way of quickly resolving those problems particularly of the infrastructure, but we stand ready to welcome our visitors we have thousands of coastlines that people can still enjoy in KwaZulu-Natal.”

How to access and view eThekwini beach water results. pic.twitter.com/oU4mjXYSXW — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) December 14, 2022

