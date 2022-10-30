KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has commended South Africans for what she terms, demonstrating their true diversity during the official coronation of the amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The 48-year-old King, who has promised to unite his nation and protect tradition, received a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa at the coronation ceremony at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.

The King will reign over a divided royal family. He was chosen as the rightful heir through the will of his mother, the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The Queen became interim leader after the death of her husband King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Dube-Ncube highlights the significance of the coronation: “Today (Saturday, October 29, 2022) was a historic moment because we had an opportunity to freshen it but also because the whole country came to stand still as everybody joined in jubilation. The success of this event reaffirms that we always knew that our country has the capability and capacity to hold big events. This event was not only a wonder but was fasted with social cohesion.”

King Misuzulu receives certificate of recognition:

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa also called on the Zulu royal family and the people of KwaZulu-Natal to rally behind King Misuzulu.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a gala dinner for the Zulu monarch in Durban on Saturday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, Ramaphosa presented the King with a certification of recognition in front of thousands of people at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

Ramaphosa said it’s important for all parties in the royal family to move forward and support the King.

“I would like to say let us all give him the support, let us all stand behind him and I make a call also to the Zulu royal family, this is the time for us to rally around this King because already we can see the attributes that he has and the recognition. It is the time that we should embrace and accept so that the Zulu nation and indeed South Africa can move ahead.”

Coronation of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini: