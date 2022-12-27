KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has called on motorists to be extra careful after more than 142 people have already died in crashes on provincial roads since the start of the festive season.

Last week, two African National Congress (ANC) delegates to the party’s elective conference died in a crash near Piet Retief on their way home, while a third person was injured.

On Boxing Day, three people died and another three were critically injured in a crash on the R68 between Nquthu and Dundee.

Dube-Ncube says it is up to each person to play their part in curbing the high number of road deaths at this time of year.

The Premier says the number of road fatalities since the start of this year’s festive period is a major concern to the provincial government.

She says authorities will continue with roadblocks throughout the province.

Officers will target people who drink and drive, as well as overloaded and unroadworthy vehicles.

Limpopo

Meanwhile, the Limpopo Department of Transport has appealed to motorists travelling during the festive season to obey the rules of the road to ensure that they and their passengers arrive alive.

There have been several fatal crashes across the country, with at least six people including an infant being killed after a bakkie and a truck collided on Monday morning in Limpopo.

The crash occurred on the Manyathela curve on the N1 in Vhembe District.

Police have cited speeding as a possible cause of the incident.

The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene says, “It is very disturbing. We are seeing accidents where the vehicles have quite a number of people in them, and a number of people pass on. The leading cause from our stats is speeding and someone loses control of the vehicle, and it overturns. Another message that we have been saying is that if you have had a few, please stay where you are and sober up. Again, when you are a motorist and you drive through an area where there are pedestrians, such as a township, just try to go slow.”

In another crash, five people died in a head-on collision on the R81 road near Solomondale township outside of Polokwane in Limpopo yesterday.

More details in the report below:

-Additional reporting by Risha Maduray