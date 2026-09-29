KZN political parties sign Electoral Code of Conduct ahead of LGE

KwaZulu-Natal political parties and independent candidates contesting the November municipal elections are signing the National Electoral Code of Conduct in Durban this Tuesday.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), a total of 101 parties and 104 independent candidates will contest elections in fifty-four (54) municipalities in KZN.

However, only seventeen (17) political parties will participate in the signing, as they will be contesting elections across the province.

The ceremony, which takes place at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, will serve as a unified front against political violence, intimidation and disinformation.

IEC hosts official Electoral Code of Conduct Signing Ceremony for 2026 LGE:



IEC’s Head of Elections in KZN, Ntombifuthi Masinga says, “Today, leaders of political parties that will be contesting elections in KwaZulu-Natal will come together for the Electoral Code of Conduct Pledge’s signing ceremony, where they will be publicly affirming their commitment to peaceful, fair and democratic participation in this year’s elections.”

“As part of the ceremony, leaders will publicly sign the pledge to their electoral code of conduct, including the new code on countering disinformation. The codes actually set out standards of conduct that are expected during the election period, with consequences provided for where the code is contravened,” Masinga adds.

2026 LGE: PROVINCIAL CODE OF CONDUCT EVENT These events reinforce the importance of adhering to the Electoral Code of Conduct and the standards expected of all participants throughout the electoral process. Follow @IECSouthAfrica on social media for updates.#WozaLGE2026 pic.twitter.com/5ufoSMMZM4 — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 28, 2026

-Reporting by Themba Radebe