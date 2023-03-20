KwaZulu-Natal police say deployments are in place to monitor Monday’s shutdown by the EFF.

Areas like Umlazi, Phoenix and the Durban CBD are among the hotspots that police will be paying particular attention to.

#sabcnews Police Minister Bheki Cele does a walk-about at the Phoenix Plaza Mall north of Durban ahead of the national shutdown on Monday. Cele said Phoenix is amongst the hot-spots . During the 2021 July civi unrest, Phoenix emerged as a hotspot for racial intolerance. pic.twitter.com/Whzkeapc2w — Nonjabulo Mntungwa (@NjabuloMntungwa) March 18, 2023

The 2021 civil unrest saw widespread looting and the destruction of businesses.

Over 300 people died in violent unrest in the province and parts of Gauteng.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says: “Law enforcement officers have been deployed at strategic areas to monitor those who will be exercising their constitutional rights to march to also ensure that the rights of those who are not part of the march are not violated. The safety and security and the residents of KZN is important. Today, being a normal working day, those who will want to commute to work and those who wish to operate their businesses should be rest assured that police are on the ground.”