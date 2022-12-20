KwaZulu-Natal police say they are optimistic that the festive season safety campaign will yielding positive results.

The provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says that over the last two weeks, police have recovered 56 firearms and an assortment of live rounds of ammunition.

Netshiunda says over 2 700 people have also been arrested for various crimes including murder and dealing in drugs.

“In the past two weeks, various police interventions have resulted in the recovery of 56 firearms, five of which were rifles and a total of 1 393 assortments of live rounds of ammunition were also removed from the streets. During the operations, a total of 2 776 suspects were arrested for various crimes. 883 suspects were arrested for contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder and assault. Sixteen people were nabbed for kidnapping, 506 suspects were busted for drug-related crimes whereas 27 suspects were arrested after they were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.”

