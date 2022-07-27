KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating whether the suspects in Wednesday morning’s high-speed chase on the N2 in the vicinity of the King Shaka International Airport in Durban are linked to other crimes.

Five suspects died after a shootout between private security companies, police officers and a gang of eight men arrived in two vehicles.

#sapsKZN Earlier today, a gang of 8 men arrived in 2 vehicles at a mall in Empangeni. They held up the security guard and broke into a shop at the mall. The suspects stole clothing and various other items before fleeing the scene. #TrioCrimes ME pic.twitter.com/znZvT34jNw — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 27, 2022

Police say the gang had earlier broken into a mall in Empangeni before fleeing the scene.

Spokesperson Jay Naicker says two other suspects were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“They held up a security guard and broke into a shop at the mall. A security company in the area was notified and immediately alerted all other role players to indicate that the vehicles were travelling towards Durban. At the Tongaat Toll Plaza, other security companies and police officers joined in the chase. There was an exchange of gunfire. Both vehicles lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near the King Shaka International Airport. Police arrested the eighth suspect as he fled the scene.”

#sapsKZN 3 Firearms & house breaking implement found in both the suspects’ vehicles. The suspects will be profiled to establish linkages to other crimes in the province. Dockets for armed robbery, attempted murder & illegal possession of firearms and ammo opened. #TrioCrimes ME pic.twitter.com/6ZRglDgtPW — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 27, 2022