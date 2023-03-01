KwaZulu-Natal police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a father of two from Chatsworth, south of Durban.

The 38-year-old Bradley Singh was found stabbed to death in the area last year. At the time of the incident, the motive appeared to be robbery.

However, as investigations progressed, information surfaced that Singh’s wife, 28-year-old Lauretta Ramrathan, and her alleged lover, 37-year-old Zale Brock, could be involved in the murder.

The pair have now been arrested and will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Reacting to the arrests, Singh’s elder sister, Rooksanah Dawood, says her family is in shock.

“Its a shock to all of us because we never expected something like this from her because my brother was not somebody that was a troublesome person. He was a family man, hardworking, dedicated to her and loyal and his kids were his life.”