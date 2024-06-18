KZN police launch manhunt for suspects in mass murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have activated a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources in search of suspects who shot and killed six people in Ezakheni near Ladysmith last night.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says 12 people were travelling in a bakkie when another vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire at the bakkie.

He says two children under the age of five are among the deceased.

“Twelve people were travelling in a bakkie on Helpmekaar Road when another vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire at the bakkie. Two men and three women survived the shooting and were taken to hospital. A 21-year-old woman escaped the shooting unharmed. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage and police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.”

#sapsKZN Police in KwaZulu-Natal have activated the 72-hour mobilization of maximum resources in search of an unknown number of suspects who shot and killed six people and injured four others at Entshele area in Ezakheni on Monday night. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp ML… pic.twitter.com/OyMAysX2ev — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 18, 2024