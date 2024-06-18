sabc-plus-logo

KZN police launch manhunt for suspects in mass murder

KZN police launch manhunt for suspects in six killings
KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have activated a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources in search of suspects who shot and killed six people in Ezakheni near Ladysmith last night.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says 12 people were travelling in a bakkie when another vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire at the bakkie.

He says two children under the age of five are among the deceased.

“Twelve people were travelling in a bakkie on Helpmekaar Road when another vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire at the bakkie. Two men and three women survived the shooting and were taken to hospital. A 21-year-old woman escaped the shooting unharmed. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage and police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.”

