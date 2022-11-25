Police have confirmed that they are investigating a case in which a member of the Zulu royal family was murdered following a shooting in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker has identified the member of the royal family as Prince Muntukaphiwana Mbongiseni Zulu.

Naicker says he is also believed to have been close to the amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

He says, “Police at Nongoma are investigating two counts of murder, it is alleged that two men, one aged 63 and the other 33, were in the area to visit relatives. As they were in the area they were attacked by unknown individuals who opened fire on them.”

“Both the men sustained multiple gunshot injuries. One of the men passed away at the scene and the other was taken to a local clinic where he passed away. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.”

This is the second incident where people who are close to the Zulu Royal family are attacked.

In September, a traditional leader who was close to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and the current King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was shot and killed in Nongoma.

76-year-old Dumisani Khumalo was allegedly ambushed outside his home.

The traditional leader had attended the Royal Reed Dance during the day before he was fatally attacked later on.