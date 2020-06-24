KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the killing of an ANC councillor from the eThekwini Municipality in Umlazi, Durban. The 65-year old councillor was shot dead on Tuesday night.

This attack comes only a month after the killing of Umtubatuba local municipality chief whip and ANC councillor Phillip Mkhwanazi and eThekwini ANC Youth League branch secretary, Thamsanqa Gcabashe in separate shootings.

Provincial police spokesperson, Thembeka Mbhele says: “The councillor had just arrived at home when he was approached by an unknown man who emerged from the yard. The councillor was shot twice in the head and died on the scene. The suspect then made a run for it and managed to elude police. The whereabouts of the suspect are still unknown at this stage.”