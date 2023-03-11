The KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder following the killing of a traditional leader, Mbangiseni Mbuyisa, in Ulundi in Zululand.

Mbuyisa was allegedly gunned down by unknown suspects outside his business in the Ezibomvu area.

He served the traditional community on behalf of His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, known as Iso lesilo, loosely translated as the eye of the King.

Mbuyisa was also a member of the Zululand Local House of Traditional Leaders.

CoGTA Spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu, says the killing of traditional leaders is concerning.

“It is deeply unnerving to see that these ruthless elements within our communities have no regard even for Isilo as the killing of Mt Mbuyisa is a direct attack even on his majesty himself. We don’t understand the motives behind these attacks, but what is worrying us the most is that more families are losing their loved ones.”

Ndlovu has label the killing traditional leaders as “an act of utter cowardice” that continues unabated, says it distabilises traditional leadership in the province.