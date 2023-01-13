Police in Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands are investigating multiple counts of murder following an incident in which four members of a family were shot dead by unknown suspects.

According to police only a toddler survived. However, the lives of an elderly woman and three males were not spared from the attack.

The incident took place earlier this week at their homestead in Emadulumbane village.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the circumstances around the killing is not known.

“Four family members were reportedly killed by unknown suspects at Emadulumbane in Estcourt on 9 January 2023. It was also reported that some of the bodies had gunshot wounds. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.”

Eight months ago, three sisters were shot and killed at L Section in Umlazi, south of Durban. Their two children survived the attack.

Video: Police investigating the shooting of three sisters in Umlazi, south of Durban