KZN police concerned over increased cash-in-transit heists

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have expressed concern over the number of cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.

This comes after robbers hit a cash van on the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive in Durban in the early hours of this morning.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the robbers blew up the door of the van.

He says the robbers also opened fire on a police officer who happened to drive behind the cash van.

The police officer returned fire but managed to get away unscathed.

Netshiunda says a manhunt is underway for the robbers who were heavily armed with AK47 and R5 assault rifles.

He says, “All the time when they hit the vehicle there’s money in there. This vehicle was hit when it left the depot in New Germany. They were going to service ATMs. The suspects knew there was money. They knew the time of the truck. They knew the route. So we need to find out who is informing the criminals about the movement of these vehicles and how much money they have.”

All the northbound lanes of the N2 had to be closed at the crime scene for the police to collect evidence, causing major traffic jams.

VIDEO | Durban Cash-in-transit robbery causes traffic jam: