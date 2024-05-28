KZN police chief urges officers to respect rule of law during polls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has called on officers to respect South Africans and the rule of law.

He was officiating in Durban during the final deployment of thousands of police officers to the province in the lead-up to the general elections on Wednesday.

KZN has been identified as one of the high-risk provinces in the run-up to and during these elections.

Mkhwanazi says police officers should serve the citizens well.

“I want to invite all of you to make sure that you obey every bit of training you received on how the IEC expects us to secure this election. We must respect our people, love them, respect the law, and obey it,” he said, adding they also had to respect their commanders and executive instructions given to them with diligence.”

Mkhwanazi meanwhile has reiterated the police’s role in safeguarding the integrity of the vote. This follows allegations of vote rigging at IEC storage sites in Chesterville and Hammersdale at the weekend.

In videos that circulated on social media, individuals are seen allegedly entering the warehouse without permission and filming unauthorised activities.

Mkhwanazi says that was unfortunate. “The unfortunate part is that the IEC is contemplating registering a case on that. Those political members might find themselves in trouble because they then interfered with that which they were not supposed to interfere with. The political parties took an oath and theirs was to make sure they report everything that is done,” he says.

