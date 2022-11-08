KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two people for allegedly dealing in drugs with an estimated street value of R3 million in Chatsworth, south of Durban.

Police nabbed the father and son duo after they discovered 15 kilograms of heroin, a number of empty capsules and packaging trays.

#sapsKZN Father and son nabbed in Chatsworth yesterday with drugs (heroin) worth R3 MIL. Two suspects aged 42 and 70 were arrested for dealing in drugs. They are appearing before the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today. #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/4kVYfH0DdE pic.twitter.com/4bI08rB0yl — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 8, 2022

The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Jay Naicker, says the accused will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“Police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit followed up on information about drugs being transported from Chatsworth to another location. The team proceeded to the identified house where they were confronted by the strong odour of heroin. The house was searched and police found 15kg of heroin, a number of empty capsules as well as packaging trays. The recovered drugs are valued at approximately R3 million. Two suspects aged 42 and 70 were arrested for dealing in drugs. They are appearing before the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today.”

Earlier this year, KwaZulu-Natal police seized drugs worth R7 million at a house in Umhlanga north of Durban.