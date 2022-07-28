KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested an alleged hitman at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Police say the suspect was travelling in a bus that was heading to the Western Cape. It is alleged that the suspect is wanted for crimes including murder and attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo, “The cases were committed in Inanda, KwaMashu, Mayville and other areas. A roadblock was put in place at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza with other law enforcement agencies. The suspect was travelling in a bus that was heading to the Western Cape. The bus was intercepted, and the 31-year-old man was arrested. He was found in possession of a rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition that were concealed in his luggage bag.”

Suspect in copper theft to appear in court

A suspect is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for being in possession of stolen property. The suspect was arrested in Queensburgh after he was found in possession of copper fittings and copper pipes worth R2 000.

Ngcobo says, “On the following day, a police officer was with the suspect conducting further investigation when the suspect attacked him. The suspect attempted to flee from the community service centre and he ran towards the street. He was apprehended and was also charged for escaping from lawful custody. He will appear before the Pinetown Magistrates Court today.”