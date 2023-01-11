Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a man who allegedly molested a teenage boy in Ladysmith in the midlands.

The provincial Social Development department says the suspect when questioned about the incident, said he sexually violated the boy because he wanted the boy to stop being gay.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela says they are shocked by this horrific incident.

“It is one of the cases that are very shocking where we found out that a 38-year-old man molested a 14-year-old boy and it is a very painful incident and the unfortunate part is apparently this guy, when the family asked him about incident, basically said he was sleeping or raping this young boy because he wanted him to stop being gay. It is one of the very horrific incidents that happened. But what is interesting is that police have arrested this man yesterday.”

