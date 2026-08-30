Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

KZN officials arrest eight undocumented foreign truck drivers

  • Eight undocumented foreign truck drivers arrested during a women-led 'Nenzani La Ezweni' Operation in Pietermaritzburg, KZN.
  • Image Credits :
  • X:@KZNTransport
SABC

Officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department have arrested eight truck drivers in Pietermaritzburg.

They say the truck drivers are undocumented migrants.

Fifty-two vehicles were impounded and 45 motorists prosecuted in Operation ‘Nenzani La Ezweni’.

The female officers-led campaign comes ahead of the end of Women’s Month on Monday.

The department’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says, “The MEC pointed out in the past that the hiring of undocumented foreign nationals in the freight sector has resulted in increased tensions and disruptions along major routes, and this is costing our economy.”

“Critically, as part of protecting local jobs and the economy, we will continue to work with other government departments, municipalities and key stakeholders to assist truck drivers who have been displaced by undocumented foreign nationals,” adds Sibiya.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News