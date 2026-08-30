KZN officials arrest eight undocumented foreign truck drivers

Officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department have arrested eight truck drivers in Pietermaritzburg.

They say the truck drivers are undocumented migrants.

Fifty-two vehicles were impounded and 45 motorists prosecuted in Operation ‘Nenzani La Ezweni’.

The female officers-led campaign comes ahead of the end of Women’s Month on Monday.

The department’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says, “The MEC pointed out in the past that the hiring of undocumented foreign nationals in the freight sector has resulted in increased tensions and disruptions along major routes, and this is costing our economy.”

“Critically, as part of protecting local jobs and the economy, we will continue to work with other government departments, municipalities and key stakeholders to assist truck drivers who have been displaced by undocumented foreign nationals,” adds Sibiya.