KZN officers being prosecuted due to inconsistencies: IPID

IPID says its decision to prosecute three KwaZulu-Natal police officers over the deaths of two alleged suspects in a 2025 police shooting, is based on inconsistencies in the officers’ accounts of the incident.

The accused, Sfiso Maphumulo, Vusumuzi Phewa and Manelisi Rabi, briefly appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

They face two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of two of the four men who were killed during an alleged shootout with police on Duffs Road north of Durban, last year.

Speaking outside court, KwaZulu-Natal IPID Head Jonathan Chetty said investigators identified several discrepancies in the officers’ versions of events.

“There was social media video that circulated shortly after the suspects or the deceased were subdued by the police outside their vehicle. So the video showed that four of the suspects were lying flat on the ground outside their vehicle and shortly thereafter there was a report that these suspects had fired at the police from inside their vehicle. So the question that society had at the time was how is it possible that the suspects were subdued outside their vehicle and then get into the vehicle and fire upon the police. There are some other technical issues that we determined from pathology reports,” says Chetty.

Meanwhile, Chetty says the National Director of Public Prosecutions has, for now, authorized two murder charges against the officers. He says discussions are continuing to determine whether additional charges will be brought.

“Decision on prosecution on who to prosecute on the number of counts is at the decision of the Director of Public Prosecution. There is continuous engagement, the matter hasn’t been set down for trial as yet. Engagement with the prosecutor, with the DPP, especially prior to trial on whether or not there should be additional counts added. But that will be an ongoing process prior to trial. Trial hasn’t been started yet. Remember the accused have appeared for the first time and whether or not the DPP will consider prior to trial the doctrine of common purpose in prosecuting all of the police officers involved on all four counts of murder,” Chetty added.