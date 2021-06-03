KZN motorists urged to be cautious amid heavy rain, snow

The Weather Service has also warned of cold temperatures – especially in high-lying areas in the Drakensberg where it is currently snowing.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Peggy Nkonyeni, has urged motorists to be extra vigilant amid heavy rain and snow over parts of the province.

The rain has caused extensive damage to transport infrastructure such as roads and bridges. The provincial Transport Department says it will soon assess the extent of the damage in areas such as the Drakensberg, Kokstad, Underberg, Van Reenen’s Pass and Nquthu.

Departmental Spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says the roads are extremely slippery.

“MEC Nkonyeni said many roads and bridges in the province have been affected by the heavy rain resulting in some roads being completely closed due to flooding and poor visibility. MEC Nkonyeni says they have received reports that some roads and bridges in district municipalities such as Ugu District, parts uMkhanyakude District, eastern King Cetshwayo District and eastern Zululand District have been flooded.

MEC Nkonyeni said teams will be dispatched to assess if there is any damage to transport infrastructure once the heavy rains subside, and they will put together a report on how the department can intervene.”

Heavy rainfall expected in Kwazulu-Natal