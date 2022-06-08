A 17-year old mother from Umlazi south of Durban says she has been left traumatized after being told she went home with the wrong baby.

She’s been informed by nurses at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital that her baby was mistakenly switched with another in the hospital nursery.

Andiswa Hlongwane was allegedly asked to return with her baby six days after being discharged.

Hlongwane says upon arrival at hospital, she was informed that the baby she went home with might not be hers.

Staff took DNA samples and later told Hlongwane that the baby is not hers.

Hlongwane says she was told that a baby who died in the hospital nursery must be hers, even though no DNA tests were done to confirm this.

The SABC has approached the hospital for comment.