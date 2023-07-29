The 28-year-old medical student who died in the Philippines Airport early this month has been laid to rest at her home in Utrecht in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Snegugu Myeni, a final year medical student from Utrecht passed away on the 10th of July, on her way home. Myeni was studying for her master’s degree in psychology.

Government assisted in the repatriation of her remains after her family turned to social media for assistance. Family spokesperson Ntombenhle Myeni has described Snegugu’s death as a great loss for the family and the community.

“We appreciate the support that we received from people of South Africa especially KZN. We were heart broken, we thought we might not be able to bury our child, but you made it possible in a short space of time. For some people its takes a long to time to be able to return bodies of their loved ones. We have suffered a great loss.”

Delivering the eulogy at Myeni’s funeral, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube Ncube said the country had suffered a great loss as more psychologists were needed in the country.

“Majority of people with mental illness end up killing other people, raping children and elderly people. We have noticed that majority of people have mental illness and they need help.”