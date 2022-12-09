A man convicted of killing his mother has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 15 years for robbery in the Verulam Regional Court, north of Durban.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shalendra Samath was found guilty of stabbing his 62-year-old mother, Ormilla, multiple times at Everest Heights during a fight over money in July last year.

He then took her cash and fled the scene.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda,”Shalendra remained in police custody until his sentencing. Violence against women and children will not be tolerated and the police will stop at nothing in their quest to attain sentences that are proportional to the gruesome crime perpetrated against vulnerable groups in our society.”