KZN intensifies road safety checks ahead of Annual Reed Dance

KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department has launched intensified road safety checks ahead of this weekend’s Reed Dance in oPhongolo, north of the province.

Thousands of maidens are expected to attend the annual event, with many traveling by bus and other public transport.

More than 80 traffic officers have been deployed to check buses and other vehicles, while roadblocks will also be held at various hot spots over the weekend.

Head of the Department Zibusiso Dlamini says, “We started in the morning and we have already suspended one bus which has been found to be not roadworthy just basically because of the driver’s seat which is not intact and that there is a suspicion that the brakes are also not in good condition.”