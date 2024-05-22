KZN identified as potential violence hotspot ahead of polls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

IFP leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa says political parties must accept the outcomes of the 29 May polls because it will be the will of the people.

This is as KwaZulu-Natal has been identified as a potential violence hotspot in next week’s election in places like Nongoma, Ulundi and the Ethekwini region.

Hlabisa says he has full confidence in the country’s law enforcement agencies – should there be any violence in the province.

🎥Watch as Hon. Thami Ntuli, the #IFP KZN Premier candidate, conducts a Door-To-Door campaign in KwaZulu-Natal, explaining the legacy of the #IFP and why it’s time to vote him into office as Premier of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal. 🗳️VoteIFP on 29 May 2024 on all three ballots! pic.twitter.com/75jM1qjCMe — #VoteIFP (@IFP_National) May 21, 2024

“We saw in 2021, the ANC was driven out in key areas where they were governing. Umhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the biggest economic hubs in South Africa, ANC was taken out – there was no violence. They were taken out in Tshwane there was no violence. They were taken out of COJ and Ekurhuleni though they are back now in a headache coalition, but they were taken out and there was no violence. Political parties will have to accept that when the people have spoken, their will should be respected and I have confidence in our security in our country,” says Hlabisa.

