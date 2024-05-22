sabc-plus-logo

KZN identified as potential violence hotspot ahead of polls

IFP leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa says political parties must accept the outcomes of the 29 May polls because it will be the will of the people.

This is as KwaZulu-Natal has been identified as a potential violence hotspot in next week’s election in places like Nongoma, Ulundi and the Ethekwini region.

Hlabisa says he has full confidence in the country’s law enforcement agencies – should there be any violence in the province.

“We saw in 2021, the ANC was driven out in key areas where they were governing. Umhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the biggest economic hubs in South Africa, ANC was taken out – there was no violence. They were taken out in Tshwane there was no violence. They were taken out of COJ and Ekurhuleni though they are back now in a headache coalition, but they were taken out and there was no violence. Political parties will have to accept that when the people have spoken, their will should be respected and I have confidence in our security in our country,” says Hlabisa.

