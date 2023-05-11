KwaZulu-Natal’s hospitality industry says it suffered triple challenges from COVID-19 to the 2021 looting and violence and last year’s floods.

The new Aloe Lifestyle Hotel in Eshowe on the province’s north coast says it has been tough to keep the doors open. The facility is among the exhibitors at the Africa Trade Indaba in Durban.

Neliswa Ndimande of the Aloe Lifestyle Hotel says the challenges have felt overwhelming at times.

“COVID-19 was unknown and it presented a whole new dynamic to the hospitality industry and we were trying to find our feet and now having to deal with these challenges that are unexpected it was difficult, to say the least. With the lockdown, the [2021] looting and the [2022] floods, it was one disaster after another.”

“Because now we are faced with the power situation where there is constant load shedding which affects not only electricity but water as well. What we try to do is to get that alternative source of power. Get an alternative source of water to try and keep our doors open,” adds Ndimande.

She also shares her experience at this year’s Indaba. “Tourism Indaba has given us a platform for us to be able to showcase the Aloe Lifestyle Hotel product which is something we are very proud of and also it helps us engage with other players in the tourism industry. This helps us channel into or through Eshowe, which is a small town but it is a town that is very rich in culture and history. A lot of the wars that we read about in our history were actually done or were found through the heritage route that passes Eshowe.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: