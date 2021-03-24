KZN MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says initially only 250 candidates were formally invited to write the assessment tests

The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal says it has temporarily halted the assessment tests for enrolled nurses at the new Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu.

On Tuesday, hundreds of registered nurses turned up for assessment tests, leaving many disgruntled.

The regional hospital is expected to provide the much-needed specialist services to patients from neighbouring healthcare facilities.

“We have since temporarily put on hold the assessment tests for enrolled nurses which are scheduled to be written on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. This is due to the challenges of overcrowding as previously indicated and as a department, we have re-strategised.”

“From now onwards all candidates will be contacted and notified about their day, venue and time for the assessment test. Those are going to be conducted in different areas. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused as the result of these changes. We wish to emphasize that those who have not been contacted must not come to these venues,” adds the MEC.