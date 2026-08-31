KZN Hawks Lt-Col Deena Govender returns to Madlanga Commission

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender returns to the Madlanga Commission this Monday morning to face cross-examination.

Govender has been implicated at the inquiry in allegations surrounding a number of police shootings in KZN.

A previous witness, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator Len John, also alleged that Govender received millions of rands in suspicious payments, including money allegedly linked to the killing of Durban tow-truck operator Bevan Loftus.

Govender has denied the allegations.

He had applied for portions of his evidence to be heard in camera, but the commission has ruled that the relevant evidence must be given in an open hearing.

However, he will not be required to identify witnesses linked to the suspected theft of cocaine from the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices, or reveal specific police investigation and intelligence-gathering methods.

His evidence is expected to shed further light on allegations surrounding KZN police task teams, as well as his claims of an alleged attempt to influence evidence before the commission.

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